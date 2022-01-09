Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Shares Gap Down to $138.82

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $138.82, but opened at $135.95. Lindsay shares last traded at $136.00, with a volume of 102 shares.

LNN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.68.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

In related news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter valued at about $5,697,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Lindsay by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lindsay by 6.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 10.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

