Express (NYSE:EXPR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “
NYSE:EXPR opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $204.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.67. Express has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $13.97.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Express by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the period. 57.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Express Company Profile
Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Express (EXPR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.