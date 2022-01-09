Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Gap Down to $22.66

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.66, but opened at $21.82. Waterstone Financial shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 566 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.31.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.86%. This is an increase from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $207,840.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $125,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,847,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,846,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 70,092 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 226,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,509,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

