Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Gap Up to $55.90

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.90, but opened at $57.80. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $57.90, with a volume of 31 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $513.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $30.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

In related news, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $59,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $46,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 41.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 31.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,892,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

