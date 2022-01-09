Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Triterras from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triterras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TRIT stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. Triterras has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $13.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Triterras in the second quarter valued at $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Triterras in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Triterras in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Triterras by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Triterras by 57.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 48,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

