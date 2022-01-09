SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Gap Up to $2.11

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.11, but opened at $2.19. SmileDirectClub shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 42,194 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on SDC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $819.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $798,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 11.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 110.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 346,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 182,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

