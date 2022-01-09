Short Interest in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Increases By 25.0%

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 194,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.89, for a total value of $4,456,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,547 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $1,242,103.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,374 shares of company stock valued at $60,808,040 over the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,920,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,256,000 after buying an additional 65,628 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,737,000 after buying an additional 165,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,846,000 after acquiring an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Morningstar by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $309.19 on Friday. Morningstar has a 12 month low of $213.55 and a 12 month high of $350.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.32 and its 200 day moving average is $286.35.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

