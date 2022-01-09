Head-To-Head Survey: Seven Arts Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SAPX) & CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

Seven Arts Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SAPX) and CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Seven Arts Entertainment alerts:

This table compares Seven Arts Entertainment and CuriosityStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven Arts Entertainment N/A N/A N/A CuriosityStream -75.71% -28.17% -20.33%

This table compares Seven Arts Entertainment and CuriosityStream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seven Arts Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CuriosityStream $39.62 million 7.80 -$48.60 million ($1.69) -3.47

Seven Arts Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CuriosityStream.

Volatility & Risk

Seven Arts Entertainment has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CuriosityStream has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Seven Arts Entertainment and CuriosityStream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven Arts Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A CuriosityStream 1 1 6 0 2.63

CuriosityStream has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 189.61%. Given CuriosityStream’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CuriosityStream is more favorable than Seven Arts Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of CuriosityStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Seven Arts Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of CuriosityStream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CuriosityStream beats Seven Arts Entertainment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seven Arts Entertainment Company Profile

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. operates as a motion picture production and distribution company, which engages in the development, acquisition, financing, production and licensing of theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in domestic and foreign theatrical markets. The company also produces motion pictures for worldwide release in other forms of media, including home video and pay and free television. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc. operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 15 million total paying subscribers, including direct subscribers, partner direct subscribers, and bundled MVPD subscribers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Arts Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Arts Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.