Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.20.

GPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $2,460,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 9.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $426,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 46.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

GPI opened at $191.20 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $130.30 and a 12 month high of $212.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.97 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.