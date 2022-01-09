Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

CZNC opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42. Citizens & Northern has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens & Northern will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

In other news, Director Susan E. Hartley purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,367 shares of company stock valued at $60,649. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,319,000 after acquiring an additional 27,510 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.4% during the third quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 275,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

