Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton.

FULT opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

