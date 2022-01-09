Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.73.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $160.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.92 and its 200-day moving average is $149.12.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $1,590,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,596.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 24,498 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,367,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.