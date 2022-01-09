Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

EVH has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolent Health from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE:EVH opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $556,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $4,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,000 shares of company stock worth $6,175,000. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVH. FMR LLC grew its position in Evolent Health by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,050 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth $11,661,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth $10,850,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth $5,820,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in Evolent Health by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 490,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

