Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $200.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist dropped their price target on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $171.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a hold rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.53.

NASDAQ WING opened at $163.75 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.49 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 165.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.63 and its 200 day moving average is $168.07.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,866 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,874,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after buying an additional 308,527 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,898,000 after buying an additional 1,215,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,522,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

