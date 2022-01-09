U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami. “

Get U.S. Century Bank alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:USCB opened at $14.47 on Friday. U.S. Century Bank has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $18.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Century Bank will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCB. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth about $868,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth about $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth about $4,575,000.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Century Bank (USCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Century Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Century Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.