Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.22.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $42.16 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average is $59.19.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $3,298,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,856 shares of company stock worth $3,573,604 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,798,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,581,000 after buying an additional 369,987 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 7.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,405,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,073,000 after buying an additional 299,741 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,460,000 after buying an additional 232,993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 21.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after buying an additional 537,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,998,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,801,000 after buying an additional 48,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.