Zacks Investment Research Downgrades View (NASDAQ:VIEW) to Sell

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “View Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based smart window company. It uses artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun and increase access to natural light. View Inc., formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II, is based in MILPITAS, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VIEW. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of VIEW stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. View has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in View in the second quarter worth approximately $68,003,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in View by 579.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,782,000 after buying an additional 5,609,192 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in View in the second quarter valued at $16,229,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of View by 22.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,904,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of View by 1,029.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

