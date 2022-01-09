Amarin Co. plc to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Amarin in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.22 per share for the year.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amarin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Shares of AMRN opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48. Amarin has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Amarin by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 756,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 728,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 67,215 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Amarin by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the period. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

