Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Infosys in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now expects that the technology company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Infosys’ FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $24.20 on Friday. Infosys has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $25.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Infosys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Infosys by 5.0% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Infosys by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in Infosys by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in Infosys by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.