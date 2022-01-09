Short Interest in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Decreases By 30.6%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFINP opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. American Finance Trust has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $27.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Finance Trust stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

