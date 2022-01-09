Short Interest in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Decreases By 30.6%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:AFINP opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. American Finance Trust has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $27.85.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%.
American Finance Trust Company Profile
American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.
