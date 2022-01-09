Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Short Interest Update

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the November 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Independence during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,147,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Independence by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,873,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after acquiring an additional 373,371 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Independence by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,755,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 355,099 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,000,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Independence by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,249,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 324,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

ACQR stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Independence has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

