Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 62,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.11% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World Region. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

