Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.55). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.75. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $72,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $38,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $164,733. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 385.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 16,016 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $2,628,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 38.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 10,794.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 174,871 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.