Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Surrozen and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrozen N/A N/A N/A BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -198.88% N/A -78.05%

This table compares Surrozen and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrozen N/A N/A -$2.12 million N/A N/A BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $17.81 million 116.10 -$182.81 million ($1.27) -9.10

Surrozen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Surrozen and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrozen 0 0 3 0 3.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 3 8 0 2.73

Surrozen presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 261.78%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $19.82, indicating a potential upside of 71.44%. Given Surrozen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Surrozen is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.5% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Surrozen beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surrozen

Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

