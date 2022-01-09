$5.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will announce $5.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braskem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.16 billion and the highest is $5.40 billion. Braskem posted sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year sales of $19.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.49 billion to $19.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.42 billion to $18.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 437.34%.

BAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Santander reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Shares of BAK stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. Braskem has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $2.7104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 11.6%. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio is 40.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Braskem by 4.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Braskem by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Braskem by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Braskem by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Braskem by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

