AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ADTH opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. AdTheorent has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO.

