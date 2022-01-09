Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $54.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,825,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,643 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,749,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,349 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 47,565.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 860,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,636,000 after acquiring an additional 858,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,969,000 after acquiring an additional 573,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,221,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

