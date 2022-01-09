Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($29.65) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on POLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.89) to GBX 1,450 ($19.54) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.17) to GBX 1,170 ($15.77) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.87) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polymetal International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,594 ($21.48).

Shares of LON POLY opened at GBX 1,194 ($16.09) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 6.84. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,843.50 ($24.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,345.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,426.36.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

