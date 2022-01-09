Citigroup Upgrades London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has GBX 9,300 ($125.32) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 8,600 ($115.89).

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSEG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a £103 ($138.80) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a £100 ($134.75) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a £110 ($148.23) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,890 ($119.80) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,284.29 ($125.11).

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 7,068 ($95.24) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,889.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,485.07. The company has a market capitalization of £39.39 billion and a PE ratio of 70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of GBX 6,502 ($87.62) and a 52-week high of £100.10 ($134.89).

In related news, insider Tsega Gebreyes acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,086 ($95.49) per share, with a total value of £85,032 ($114,582.94). Also, insider David Schwimmer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,680 ($90.01) per share, for a total transaction of £334,000 ($450,074.11).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

