Humana (NYSE:HUM) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $490.00 to $415.00. The company traded as low as $351.47 and last traded at $356.28, with a volume of 73098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $367.53.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $476.00 to $418.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.84.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Humana by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Humana by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,182,000 after purchasing an additional 72,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Humana by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.67. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

