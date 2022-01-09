Brokers Issue Forecasts for FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FuelCell Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FCEL. Craig Hallum raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Shares of FCEL opened at $5.10 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,674,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,504,000 after acquiring an additional 283,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,600,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,776,000 after acquiring an additional 760,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

