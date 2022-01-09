Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Issued By BWS Financial (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on REGI. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.70.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

