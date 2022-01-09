Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for WEX Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WEX in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.13. William Blair also issued estimates for WEX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist cut their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.20.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $155.09 on Friday. WEX has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in WEX by 46.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 66.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 53.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.