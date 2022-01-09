Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for UniFirst Co. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of UniFirst in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.82. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.63 EPS.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UNF. Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of UNF opened at $195.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.98. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $189.84 and a 52 week high of $258.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,351,000 after purchasing an additional 45,375 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 1,666.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,052 shares of company stock worth $216,543 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.11%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.