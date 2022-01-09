HighPeak Energy, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HighPeak Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital began coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK opened at $17.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 127.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $21.82.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 50,455 shares of company stock worth $520,627. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth about $2,307,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

