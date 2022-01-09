Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avalo Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicine company which discovers, develops and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology and rare genetic diseases. Avalo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cerecor, is based in WAYNE, Pa. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

AVTX opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 272.08% and a negative net margin of 1,211.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

