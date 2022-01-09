Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Bionano Genomics has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $786.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 390.68%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $555,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 160.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 58,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

