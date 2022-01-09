Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Chuy's alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on CHUY. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Chuy’s stock opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.08 million, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.01. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 330,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 117,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chuy’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Chuy’s by 32.5% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.