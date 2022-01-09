Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68. Canon has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Canon had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 7.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canon will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 18.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 89.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 287.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canon Company Profile

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

