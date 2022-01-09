Head to Head Survey: Peraso (PRSO) and Its Rivals

Peraso (NASDAQ: PRSO) is one of 159 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Peraso to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Peraso and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peraso 0 0 0 0 N/A Peraso Competitors 2210 8858 16442 670 2.55

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 20.35%. Given Peraso’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Peraso has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peraso and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Peraso $6.80 million -$3.78 million -3.91 Peraso Competitors $3.41 billion $630.21 million -9.23

Peraso’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. Peraso is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Peraso and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peraso -97.76% -39.84% -33.44% Peraso Competitors -12.98% 2.37% 2.43%

Volatility & Risk

Peraso has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peraso’s rivals have a beta of 4.10, suggesting that their average share price is 310% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of Peraso shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Peraso shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Peraso rivals beat Peraso on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Peraso

Peraso, Inc. offers chipsets, modules, software and IP. It supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. Its solutions for data and telecom networks focus on accelerating data intelligence and multi-access edge computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

