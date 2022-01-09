Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) versus MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Critical Comparison

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) and MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Live Current Media and MSCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A -2.73% -2.45% MSCI 35.53% -199.50% 16.78%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Live Current Media and MSCI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A MSCI 0 1 5 0 2.83

MSCI has a consensus price target of $649.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.66%. Given MSCI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MSCI is more favorable than Live Current Media.

Volatility and Risk

Live Current Media has a beta of -1.59, meaning that its share price is 259% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSCI has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of MSCI shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of MSCI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Live Current Media and MSCI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media N/A N/A $230,000.00 $0.01 51.05 MSCI $1.70 billion 26.84 $601.82 million $8.25 66.91

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than Live Current Media. Live Current Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MSCI beats Live Current Media on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Current Media

Live Current Media, Inc. is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. It develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc. engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss. The Index segment involves in the index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, applications and services. The ESG segment offers products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG factors can impact the long-term risk of investments. The Real Estate segment includes research, reporting, market data and benchmarking offerings that provide real estate performance analysis for funds, investors and managers. The Burgiss segment provides investment decision support tools for private capital. The company was founded by Andrew Thomas Rudd in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

