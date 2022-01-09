Greggs (LON:GRG) Earns “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GRG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,055 ($41.17) to GBX 3,340 ($45.01) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,300 ($44.47) to GBX 3,600 ($48.51) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Greggs alerts:

Shares of LON:GRG opened at GBX 3,062 ($41.26) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,118.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,948.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63. Greggs has a one year low of GBX 1,789 ($24.11) and a one year high of GBX 3,443 ($46.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.