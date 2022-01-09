Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Experian (LON:EXPN)

Experian (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($39.08) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($50.53) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($55.25) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,108.33 ($41.89).

EXPN opened at GBX 3,414 ($46.00) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79. The stock has a market cap of £31.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 2,265 ($30.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,689 ($49.71). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,496.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,237.07.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

