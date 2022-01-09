Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Given New GBX 1,750 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,450 ($19.54) to GBX 1,750 ($23.58) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded Big Yellow Group to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,550 ($20.89) to GBX 1,720 ($23.18) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of BYG stock opened at GBX 1,642 ($22.13) on Wednesday. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,040 ($14.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,760 ($23.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,613.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,495.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 20.60 ($0.28) dividend. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.13%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 175,000 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,670 ($22.50), for a total value of £2,922,500 ($3,938,148.50).

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

