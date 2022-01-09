AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £105 ($141.49) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,100 ($122.62) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($141.49) to £100 ($134.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($134.75) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($93.65) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($128.02) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,674.62 ($130.37).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,399 ($113.18) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,625.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,584.93. The company has a market capitalization of £130.11 billion and a PE ratio of 104.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,736 ($90.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,523 ($128.33).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

