CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Gap Up to $11.12

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.12, but opened at $11.82. CarParts.com shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 5,381 shares changing hands.

PRTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $141.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in CarParts.com by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,335,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in CarParts.com by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 349,146 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in CarParts.com by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 51,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CarParts.com by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarParts.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

