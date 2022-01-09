Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.15

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMPH. Piper Sandler upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 8,256 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $184,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,604 shares of company stock worth $859,833 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.