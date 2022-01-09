STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Up to $49.12

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.12, but opened at $51.18. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $51.46, with a volume of 116,100 shares traded.

STM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 261.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $98,063,000 after buying an additional 1,949,665 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 985.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 854,094 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $37,264,000 after acquiring an additional 775,417 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth about $29,451,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 504.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 766,314 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,434,000 after purchasing an additional 639,592 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 307.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 825,519 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,018,000 after purchasing an additional 622,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

