Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Gap Up to $6.14

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.14, but opened at $8.24. Absci shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 740,302 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 258.68%. The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Absci Corp will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABSI. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 27.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

