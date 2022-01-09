Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up to $132.34

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $132.34, but opened at $137.53. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $134.03, with a volume of 2,198 shares changing hands.

SI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.02. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,662 shares of company stock valued at $30,889,985 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,748,000 after acquiring an additional 498,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 17.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,015,000 after buying an additional 261,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,158,000 after buying an additional 161,574 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 194.3% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,749,000 after buying an additional 983,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 69.7% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,837,000 after buying an additional 362,164 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

